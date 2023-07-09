x
1,200 pounds of marijuana found, Grass Valley woman arrested in Fresno County

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Sarah Roland, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor transporting marijuana for sales, according to the Fresno County Sheriff

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Grass Valley woman was arrested in Fresno County, leading officials to confiscate over 1,000 pounds of marijuana Tuesday. 

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Sarah Roland, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor transporting marijuana for sales, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say they stopped a cargo van at Interstate 5 and Jayne Avenue near Coalinga. A total of 52 bags of marijuana, weighing about 1,200 pounds, was found and seized. 

The legal limit of marijuana on a person 21 or older in California is one ounce.

