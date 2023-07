1,609 plants were seized from four different rooms.

TURLOCK, Calif. — More than 1,600 marijuana plants were seized during a drug bust in Turlock, police said Monday.

The bust happened Monday morning along the 1200 block of Lander Avenue, not far from West F Street. Police said they served a search warrant based upon the presence of an illegal marijuana grow.

In total, a Turlock police spokesperson said 1,609 plants were seized from a total of four different rooms.

