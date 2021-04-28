Markley Fire caused by arson, deaths now considered homicides, sheriff's office says

After an 8-month long investigation the Solano County Sheriff's Office says the Markley Fire was started by arson.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Markley Fire, which left two people dead in August 2020, was started by arson, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

At a press conference Wednesday, the sheriff's office revealed that the wildfire sparked on August 18, later merged with the Hennessey Fire and was eventually included with the LNU Lightning Complex.

Two people were killed in the fire, 82-year-old Douglass Mai and 64-year-old Leon "James" Bone.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the body of missing person Priscilla Castro was discovered and Vacaville Police arrested Victor Serriteno in September 2020. He was charged with murder and has been in custody since he was arrested.

Deputies said, based on the evidence they have gathered, that they believe Serriteno deliberately started the Markley Fire as a way to cover up what he had done. He now faces additional charges of murder and arson.

"Our continues condolences go out to the families affected by these crimes and we hope that this arrest can provide some degree of solace," the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "We also want to thank our public safety partners as this arrest would not have been possible without the cooperation of Cal Fire and the Vacaville Police Department."

