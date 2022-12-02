Man arrested after throwing rock through police department window in Marysville, police say

Marysville Police Department says the vandalism caused approximately $1,500 worth of damage.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The Marysville Police Department arrested a suspect after their department's lobby window was shattered Monday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Drevon Raymar Stanley, of Yuba County.

Marysville police say Stanley threw a rock through the Marysville Police Department's lobby window on March 21 around 2:43 p.m. The vandalism caused about $1,500 worth of damage.

Officers found Stanley at the front of the police department and took him into custody after they said he resisted officers.

Officials say Stanley had no apparent motive for his actions.

Stanley was booked into the Yuba County Jail with a bail of $15,000 on charges of resisting arrest and using force and for vandalism over $400.

