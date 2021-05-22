Boyfriend convicted of beating girlfriend, raping her daughter

Marysville Police Department reported a jury found the man guilty on four of the six charges he faced.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Marysville Police Department reported a Yuba County jury found a man guilty of felony domestic violence, false imprisonment, rape of a child 14 years or older by force, and oral copulation of a child 14 years or older.

Marvin Wade Jr., 36, was arrested the morning of June 9, 2020, after he hit his girlfriend, 38, numerous times, strangled her and did not allow her to leave their home. His girlfriend managed to distract Wade long enough for her 14-year-old daughter to escape to a neighbor's house.

The 14-year-old told police that Wade raped her the previous morning. She said this after police arrived at their neighbor's home on the 600 block of F Street. Marysville Police said the mother sustained visible injuries to her neck and chest; she and her daughter underwent a forensic medical examination.

Wade was initially charged solely with felony domestic violence, false imprisonment and assault. While Wade was in custody as the investigation continued, the Yuba County's District Attorney's Office later filed charges related to the rape of the 14-year-old, including attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime.

The jury did not find Wade guilty of felony dissuading a victim from reporting a crime nor felony assault.

The Yuba County District Attorney's Office used DNA evidence and witnesses to make its case. The trial lasted roughly two weeks.

Wade is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14 at 9 a.m.

