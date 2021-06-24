Marysville store loses liquor license after allegedly selling alcohol to minors involved in 2020 crash

The minors allegedly bought alcohol at the convenience store before the crash.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A convenience store in Marysville had its liquor license revoked after officials said they found "numerous violations" at the store.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) identified the store as Super Star Market, which is located at 103 East 12th Street. Agents accused the convenience store of selling alcohol to minors, selling illegal drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.

As a result, ABC revoked the store's liquor license, meaning the store is banned from selling alcohol and can't do so until the license is transferred.

Officials said the market became the subject of an ABC investigation after a reported DUI crash involving minors in 2020. According to a news release from ABC, Super Star Market is suspected of selling alcohol to minors who were involved in the DUI crash. It was a single-vehicle crash involving teenagers ranging from 16 to 19 years old.

Officials said the driver and passenger escaped the crash with minor injuries but a third passenger had major injuries.

The minors allegedly bought the alcohol at the market before the crash.

“Protecting youth is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata in a news release. ”ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep youth safe.”

WATCH ALSO: