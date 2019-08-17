MARYSVILLE, Calif. — According to Marysville police, a man was arrested after he told authorities that he attacked his mother with a knife in their apartment.

Police said Otoniel Carranza, 37 of Marysville, came to the police department lobby Friday afternoon to turn himself in.

Officers then went to Carranza's address on the 1100 block of Ramirez Street and found a woman with several stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police are receiving help from the California Department of Justice as they process the scene.

