Marysville man pleads no contest to dousing woman in hand sanitizer, setting her on fire

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Marysville man entered a plea of no contest to arson and rape charges after allegedly covering a woman in hand sanitizer and setting her on fire in September, according to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

Juan Carlos Medina, 70, was accused of killing a 59-year-old woman he was living with in Marysville Sept. 7. He will be sentenced Nov. 15 to 16 years in state prison.

CASE HISTORY

The Marysville Police Department was called to a home where they found the victim lying in a bathtub with water treating third degree burns covering more than 10% of her body.

Officials say Medina covered the victim in hand sanitizer and set her on fire after an argument but originally told officers the victim accidentally lit herself on fire while trying to light a cigarette after using hand sanitizer. They also say Medina prevented the victim from calling for help for hours.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Police say Medina hit the woman the day before, was held in the home by Medina and raped but she couldn’t get help then either.

