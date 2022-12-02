Marysville parent arrested after accusations of hate speech threats

We were informed that disturbing messages had been sent to two of our coaches from a parent. The purposeful use of hate speech to threaten and intimidate our staff members will not be tolerated. MJUSD takes these threats seriously as the safety of our staff, students, and our community is of the utmost importance. Any form of threats, hateful intimidation, overt racism, and other forms of discrimination should immediately be reported to the Marysville Police Department for further investigation. Reports of bullying, harassment, or other forms of verbal and/or physical abuse may also be shared anonymously with district officials via the MJUSD website. We would like to take this opportunity to encourage our community members to speak up so that we may keep our schools and community safe and thank the MPD for their quick response to this incident."