Marysville man arrested following stabbing that left another man in a 'puddle of blood', police say

23-year-old Owen Loyd from Marysville was arrested and charged with attempted homicide following a stabbing on Nov. 25.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Yuba City Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old man from Marysville in connection to a stabbing that they say left a man in a "puddle of blood" back in November.

Police say Owen Loyd stabbed a man following an argument between the two. The argument happened on Nov. 25 around noon. Police said a 41-year-old man was found unconscious near the 600 block of Colusa Avenue. He was taken to Adventist Rideout Hospital for a stab wound to the chest, police said. His condition as of Dec. 2 is unknown.

As for Loyd, police say he was determined to be the suspect in the crime after law enforcement talked to several witnesses. Police also eventually found the knife that was used in the attack.

On Thursday November 25, 2021 at approximately 12 p.m. officers from the Yuba City Police Department responded to the... Posted by Yuba City Police Department on Thursday, December 2, 2021

Police said on Wednesday Loyd was spotted by officers near the 800 block of Colusa Avenue, just a few streets away from the stabbing. Officers at the time were working an unrelated investigation at the time. Following his arrest, police said he provided a statement related to the stabbing. He was then booked into the Sutter County Sheriff Department’s jail on the charge of attempted homicide.

Moving forward, police said the Sutter County District Attorney’s office will look over the case for prosecution.

Read more ABC10: