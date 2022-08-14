Shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, suspects in custody

Phoenix police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning. Two men are detained in connection with the shooting.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are currently investigating a shooting that happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, leaving five people hospitalized and one dead.

Officers responded to calls for a shooting near North 46th Street & East McDowell Road. There they found what was described as a "chaotic scene" with multiple people suffering gunshot wounds.

Police said that five people, three men, and two women had been hospitalized following the shooting.

Four of the victims had been shot, while the fifth person suffered a non-gunshot-related injury.

First responders declared one man dead on the scene. At this time, the police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased.

Officials said that two men were detained in connection with the shooting. The events leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation, and details are subject to change.

Initial reports from the Phoenix Police Department said that six people had been injured, but that number was later corrected to five.

This is a developing story. Stay with us at 12News for more updates.



