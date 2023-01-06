x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 person hurt after McClatchy Park shooting

The person is being treated with non life-threatening wounds.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was shot and taken to the hospital Friday evening, according to the Sacramento Police Department. 

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at McClatchy Park in Sacramento. 

The person is being treated with non life-threatening wounds.

The shooting is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time. 

The shooting comes after the Sacramento area withstood a devastating 24 hours period of violence with separate shootings in the area. Some were left wounded, but others died from their injuries.

WATCH MORE: 'Gun Violence Awareness Day' has students protesting at California State Capitol

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out