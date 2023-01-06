1 person hurt after McClatchy Park shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was shot and taken to the hospital Friday evening, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at McClatchy Park in Sacramento.
The person is being treated with non life-threatening wounds.
The shooting is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
The shooting comes after the Sacramento area withstood a devastating 24 hours period of violence with separate shootings in the area. Some were left wounded, but others died from their injuries.
