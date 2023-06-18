Medical director accused of sexual assault at Carmichael facility

Deputies said Singh was also a medical director overseeing two facilities in Stockton and the San Joaquin County area.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A medical director overseeing facilities in Carmichael and the San Joaquin County areas is facing accusations of sexual assault.

Dr. Rachandeep Singh was arrested June 17 on suspicion of felony sexual battery.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the arrest was connected to an April 26 report of a sexual assault at River Pointe Post-Acute Facility in Carmichael.

According to deputies, an employee alleged Singh, her boss, touched her sexually against her will. Singh was removed from the facility by administration.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office filed felony sexual battery charges against Singh and issued a warrant for his arrest. Deputies said he was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department at the San Francisco International Airport and booked into the San Mateo County jail. He was released on bail the same day.

Deputies said Singh was also a medical director overseeing at least two facilities in Stockton and the San Joaquin County area.

"Due to Dr. Singh’s position in several areas throughout the region, Detectives are looking for other potential victims," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

