Person hurt after shooting at Modesto's Mellis Park

Modesto Police said the person had non-life-threatening wounds.

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Mellis Park in Modesto.

A Modesto Police Department spokesperson said there appeared to be a gathering when police got a report of 10 shots heard at the park around 9:36 p.m.

Few details surrounding the shooting have been released at this time, however, the the department spokesperson said the victim had non-life-threatening wounds.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

