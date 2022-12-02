x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person hurt after shooting at Modesto's Mellis Park

Modesto Police said the person had non-life-threatening wounds.

More Videos

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Mellis Park in Modesto.

A Modesto Police Department spokesperson said there appeared to be a gathering when police got a report of 10 shots heard at the park around 9:36 p.m.

Few details surrounding the shooting have been released at this time, however, the the department spokesperson said the victim had non-life-threatening wounds.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Modesto

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out