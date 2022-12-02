Two men killed in Merced County shooting

Officials say the two victims are from Lathrop and Modesto.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Detectives are asking for your help in solving a shooting that left two men dead in Merced County Saturday.

According to a news release, deputies were called to a shooting on Santa Fe Avenue near Franklin Road.

The shooting left two men dead: 24-year-old Eli Correa of Modesto, and 23-year-old Ruben Coronado of Lathrop. A third victim, an unidentified woman, is listed in stable condition at a trauma center.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says callers reported shots were fired from one vehicle into another vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Det. Sohal at 209-231-8659.

