Amber Alert issued after suspect steals car in Merced with 3-year-old girl inside

A search is underway for a young girl who was inside a car when it was stolen in Merced.

MERCED, Calif. — California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert after a car was stolen with a 3-year-old girl inside of it.

Authorities said the car was stolen in Merced. Police are looking for a 2002 grey Toyota Corolla with California license plate 4VMS942.

The car was last seen on the 400 block of West 27th Street around 6:45 p.m.

The girl was identified as Jessie Sanchez, and was described as having black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a pink sweater, green shirt, and black pants with pink stars.

Authorities do not have any information for a suspect at this time. Anyone with information can call 911 or Merced Police Department 209-385-6905