x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

$1.2M warrant issued for Merced man accused of 'continuous sexual abuse of a child'

Merced Police Department said the man took off and cut himself off from all the involved parties.

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department issued a $1.2 million warrant for the arrest of a man accused of child sexual abuse.

Police identified the suspect as Lucas Rodriguez Salgado, 46 of Merced. Police responded to the investigation after they got a call on New Year's Day accusing Salgado of continuous sexual abuse a child.

Authorities responded to help find him, but police said Salgado cut himself off from the people involved and ran away to avoid being caught.

Police are asking for the public's help as they try to find him. Anyone with information about the incident can call  Detective Cruz Jasso at (209)385-8889 or by email at jassoc@cityofmerced.org. 

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

San Joaquin County Judge accused of DUI after crashing near Calaveras River

In Other News

California Democrats introduce gun control bill based on previously-passed New York law