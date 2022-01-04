$1.2M warrant issued for Merced man accused of 'continuous sexual abuse of a child'

Merced Police Department said the man took off and cut himself off from all the involved parties.

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department issued a $1.2 million warrant for the arrest of a man accused of child sexual abuse.

Police identified the suspect as Lucas Rodriguez Salgado, 46 of Merced. Police responded to the investigation after they got a call on New Year's Day accusing Salgado of continuous sexual abuse a child.

Authorities responded to help find him, but police said Salgado cut himself off from the people involved and ran away to avoid being caught.

Police are asking for the public's help as they try to find him. Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Cruz Jasso at (209)385-8889 or by email at jassoc@cityofmerced.org.