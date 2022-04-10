'Please, return my family' | Loved ones of kidnapped Merced County family plea for their return

Family members said the victims were taken from their office off Route 59. They have no idea why they were kidnapped.

MERCED, Calif. — A Merced family is pleading with their community after four of their family members were kidnapped in broad daylight.

They said the eight-month-old baby, her mother, father and uncle were all taken from the Merced business they had just opened a few days ago.

"Yesterday, like hearing what happened, that's like an American nightmare. It's the opposite of what any American would want," said Sukh Bhela, cousin of the two kidnapped men.

According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified around one in the afternoon and responded to a business on South Highway 59.

"They have a trucking company. It's called Unison Trucking, and they made a new truckyard with an office and they barely started this Monday. Yesterday, when they started working, it was only six days they started business at this place," said Deep Singh, family member of the kidnapped family.

Family members said they were taken from their office off Route 59. They have no idea why they were kidnapped.

"My husband is very peaceful and calm person. We don't have any clue why they kidnapped them," said Jaspreet Caur, wife of the kidnapped uncle.

The sheriff's office announced that a person of interest is in custody. They say one of the victim's ATM cards was used in the city of Atwater. Shortly after, they identified Jesus Manuel Salgado as the person of interest.

They said he then attempted to take his own life, but he is now in custody and in critical condition. However, the family is still missing.

"For the suspect, what he did was cowardly," Bhela said. "There's no honor in taking a seven- to 8-month-old, right? It's a little baby. For any American out there, think about your own family."

The Merced County Sherriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the suspect or the victims' whereabouts to contact them directly at through their tip line at 209-385-7547.

"Please I have six year old and nine year old kid and they are waiting for their dad. Please, please send my family back. Please return my family," Caur said.

