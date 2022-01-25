x
Merced County mother facing 3 murder charges after killing her children, district attorney says

Deputies said they found the three children dead in the home and the mother with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A Merced County woman is facing multiple counts of murder after being accused of killing her three children, the Merced County District Attorney's Office said.

On Jan. 12, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said deputies performed a welfare check on the 13000 block of Brice Street in Le Grand and found the bodies of 8-year-old Anna Ortiz Lara, 5-year-old Matteo Ortiz Lara, and 3-year-old Alexa Ortiz Lara

Deputies also found Patricia Ortiz, 31, with what they said was a self-inflected gunshot wound.

Ortiz is in custody at Marie Green psychiatric center. She has an arraignment on Jan. 26 at Merced County Superior Court. The district attorney's office says she faces three counts of murder and lying in wait.

What it's like to be a new police officer | The Recruits

