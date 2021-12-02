Merced man arrested for giving alcohol to underage drinkers that led to deadly crash, police say

Gage Vaughn was arrested by Merced police Wednesday. He is being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department said a 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for his part in a deadly crash that took place in December of 2020.

Police said in a Facebook post that Gage Vaughn gave alcohol to 19-year-old Savannah Correa and another person who was under 21. Police said Correa was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed at Bear Creek and Parsons Avenue. The collision resulted in the death of Correa and the injuries to three other people, one of them under the age of 21.

Police did not release the identities of the two other victims.

"Investigators determined that Correa's blood alcohol level was .30% at the time of the collision, nearly 4 times the legal limit of .08%, for drivers over age 21," police said on Facebook.

Through their investigation — with the help of the Alcohol Beverage Control agents and the Merced County District Attorney's Office — police said officers were able to determine Vaughn had purchased the alcohol and provided the alcohol to Correa and the under age passenger earlier in the day before the incident.

The District Attorney's Office has filed charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor against Vaughn.

Suspect who Furnished Alcohol to Under Age Driver Arrested- Fatal Collision Update On December 5, 2020 MPD Officers... Posted by Merced Police Department on Thursday, December 2, 2021

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9