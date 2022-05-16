Stockton gang member busted in Merced shooting, police say

Investigators said the suspect was identified by videos that patrons took inside the restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

The shooting happened just after midnight on February 26 at the Hanger BBQ in Merced. Police said no bystanders were hit by gunfire during the incident.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Adrian Garcia, took off after the shooting, police said. On May 16, he was arrested after appearing in court for an unrelated case in San Joaquin County.

Investigators said he was identified by videos that patrons took inside the restaurant.

Police said Garcia was in Merced supporting other gang members who were filming a music video in town before heading to a private party at the Hanger BBQ when the fight broke out.

According to police, Garcia had a gun when he was arrested, which investigators matched to the one in the shooting. He was turned over to Merced Police Department and booked on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm in a public place and for being a gang member in possession of a firearm.

WATCH ALSO: