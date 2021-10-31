Merced woman killed in shooting

The Merced Police Department said a woman was shot and killed on Oct. 30 near the 100 block of East Main Street.

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department said a woman was shot and killed on Oct. 30.

Officers responded to the 100 block of East Main Street in Merced to reports of gunshots in the area, according to a Facebook post. They found two gunshot victims — one was transported to a regional trauma center and the other, a 33-year-old woman passed away at the scene.

The police department is notifying the woman's family members.

Detectives are canvassing the area to locate possible video surveillance or witnesses. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Woman Killed in Deadly Shootout Merced – On October 30, 2021 at 11:13PM, Merced Police Officers responded to the 100... Posted by Merced Police Department on Sunday, October 31, 2021

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9