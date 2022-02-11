Celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang shares last moments with TakeOff just hours before he was shot to death

Celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang said TakeOff and Quavo came to his business Monday night, just hours before the shooting, to have some jewelry cleaned.

HOUSTON — A Houston business owner was one of the last to see TakeOff alive.

Surveillance video from inside the business on Richmond Ave shows TakeOff and Quavo with their entourage entering the store around 7 p.m. Monday night.

"I was excited because we stayed open late because that’s convenient, I always take care of them,” said business owner Johnny Dang.

He said the two came in to have some pieces cleaned and look at some items.

“It’s so sad. He sat right there on Monday night and Tuesday yesterday morning it happened. I felt like wow."

Police said the rapper was shot and killed after an argument broke out outside a Houston bowling alley rented out for a private party.

Dang says TakeOff and members of the Atlanta-based group Migos always showed love when in Houston.

"Whenever they come to Houston, they just stop by, hang out and buy some new stuff," Dang said.

He described 28-year-old TakeOff as a soft-spoken guy, who always kept to himself.

"TakeOff is very, very quiet. So nice, I’ve been around them so many times, for so long and never ever see him get mad even one time," he said.

Dang said the loss has been devastating for the hip-hop community.

"I feel I'm a part of hip-hop culture, hip-hop community, so losing one of the members like TakeOff is a very big loss for me and for the community, Dang said. "Very upset."