Millions up for grabs to tackle gun violence in California

California leaders announced $209 million in grant funding to tackle gun violence through the CalVIP program

CALIFORNIA, USA — From Modesto to Sacramento, there have been covering deadly cases of gun violence.

On the Fourth of July, one person died and four others were hurt after a downtown Sacramento shooting. That shooting happened nearly three months to the day after six people were shot and killed in what police said was a gang-related shooting just a few blocks away on K Street.

Recently, California leaders announced $209 million in grant funding to tackle gun violence through the CalVIP program. The funding will support dozens of cities across the state including Sacramento and Modesto.

“We hope communities that have a high or disproportionate amount of violence jump at the chance to get this,” said Linda Penner, chair of the Board of State and Community Corrections.

Penner said hospitals like UC Davis have already been approved for funding, adding that it bridges youth that come into the hospital under violent circumstances "back out to the community with their arms around them to move them towards a less violent lifestyle.”

There’s also the anti-recidivism coalition launching soon in Sacramento that will provide services to youth in juvenile facilities.

$53 million has yet to be claimed with promises of anywhere from $400,000 to $6 million up for grabs per approved program.

“We actually have a group of experts in the field who read those proposals and rate them, and if you score high enough, you’re given the opportunity to take the money and make a difference in your community,” Penner said.

To read more about the more than 70 different groups already funded and the new grant opportunities, click HERE.

