Woman escapes flaming minivan after two-vehicle crash along Hwy 99 near Elk Grove

CHP says the driver of the other vehicle took off.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run suspect who took off after a crash along Highway 99 near Elk Grove.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:13 p.m. between a Hyundai Tucson and a minivan.

The minivan was hit by the Hyundai while traveling at a high rate of speed and spun out. It crashed and caught fire with the driver, Milan Duong, still inside. Duong said somebody came to help her after the crash.

“He told me to run because the car’s on fire. When I turn around, the car is really on fire,” Duong told ABC10.

She was able to get herself out of the minivan without any injuries despite smoke filling the inside of the car.

“I’m lucky (that) I’m really still alive. I was lucky, but I’m glad I’m OK,” she said.

The driver of the Hyundai, only described as male, crashed and overturned before running away from the scene. Police are still looking for where he could be.

WATCH ALSO: