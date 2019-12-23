CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting Sunday night.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the Mokelumne Hill Community Park near the end of Main Street.

When deputies arrived, they found one person who had been shot. Deputies say the victim was supposed to meet the suspect at the park when the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for help.

One juvenile has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder. The motive has not been released. Due to the suspect's age, no identifying information has been released.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Four years later: Stockton mother searching for answers in daughter's killing

Shylee Martinez was at a house party on Nov. 7, 2015 when someone opened fire, shooting and killing the 21-year-old. Her murder is unsolved.