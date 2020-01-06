4 minors arrested after alleged vandalism at Sherwood Mall, Stockton police say

Four boys were arrested: a 10 year old, two 12 year olds, and a 16 year old.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police say they have arrested four minors after a store at the Stockton mall was vandalized.

Police responded to the vandalism call around 5:35 p.m. at the Home Goods store located at Sherwood Mall.

Authorities said the minors threw a Razor Scooter through the window of the Home Goods and caused damage.

Arriving officers found the alleged vandals after people in the area pointed out where the minors ran.

Police arrested a 10-year-old boy, two 12-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old boy on vandalism charges.

Stockton police said they support the right for people to demonstrate but they will not tolerate property damage.

"Parents please know where your children are at. You are responsible for them," the department said on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, police said the Weberstown Mall in Stockton was broken into by a group of 12 minors. Authorities said three stores were vandalized, but they don't know if any merchandise was taken.

