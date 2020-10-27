Missing 14-year-old Calaveras County girl found safe, 3 arrested

Calaveras County Sheriff's officials said three people were arrested in connection to the disappearance of Kaylee Anne Marie Arney.

Update Oct. 30:

A missing 14-year-old girl who was missing for a little over a week was found safe on Friday, Calaveras County Sheriff's officials said.

Kaylee Anne Marie Arney, 14, was last seen at 10 p.m. on October 22. Sheriff's officials said detectives arrested three people after a lengthy investigation.

Sheriff's officials did not release the identities of the suspects or what charges they are facing.

Update:

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. -- CHP says the 19-year-old man who was with Kaylee has been located but she is still missing.

The sheriff's office previously released information about the 19-year-old but has since cleared him in this case.

Original story:

Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old Calaveras County girl, missing since October 22, believed to be with a 19-year-old man.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have issued an alert for Kaylee Anne Marie Arney, who is considered to be at risk, authorities said.

Kaylee was last seen at 10 p.m. on October 22 and is believed to be traveling with a 19-year-old man. Authorities did not say why it took five days for them to issue an alert.

Kaylee is described as being 4’11” and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. A clothing description was not given.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.