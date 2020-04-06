Patterson Police searching for missing at-risk man

Feliz Mapanda, 29, was last seen on March 12, his car was found more than 2 months later.

PATTERSON, Calif. — Patterson Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man that hasn't been seen in months.

29-year-old Felix Mapanda was last seen on March 12. Family believes Mapanda was headed to Modesto Junior College, according to a Facebook post from Patterson Police.

Family contacted the Sheriff's Office to report him missing on March 29. According to police, Mapanda contacted his family and said he would not be coming home.

More than two months later, on June 2, Mapanda's car was found on the California Aqueduct just off Sperry Avenue with a door open.

Investigators did an aerial search for Mapanda but did not find him.

Mapanda is considered an at-risk adult.

If you have seen him, or know where he may be, contact Detective Cooper at (209) 525-7117.

