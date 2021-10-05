Missing 32-year-old man found dead in Delta Mendota canal, Stanislaus deputies say

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, Ahmadzai Mohabullah was reported missing by his family on Monday.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 32-year-old missing man was found dead in the Delta Mendota canal on Tuesday morning, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the family of Ahmadzai Mohabullah reported him missing on Monday night. A San Luis & Delta Water Authority maintenance employee found Mohabullah's body floating in the water about one mile south of Marshall Road.

Investigators were able to identify Mohabullah, who was from Patterson, after a dive team recovered his body from the water.

The sheriff's office statement said that they do not believe there were suspicious circumstances surrounding Mohabullah's death but an autopsy still needs to be done to determine how he died.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-525-7093.

WATCH MORE: Mother of man who died in police custody speaks out about wrongful death lawsuit