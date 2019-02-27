WILSEYVILLE, Calif. — A financial crimes related warrant served by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office resulted in an arrest at the previous home of Shannon Scott, a person reported missing since late August 2018.

Even though authorities said that there have been no new leads in locating Scott, they have been able to follow-up on possible crimes in relation to Scott’s finances.

The Feb. 25 financial crimes related warrant was served by Calaveras County Sheriff’s detectives and the Department of Justice on the 4000 block of Blagen Boulevard in Wilseyville, Scott's previous residence.

After the warrant was served, Shaylee Scott, Scott's 25-year-old daughter, was arrested for alleged charges that include felony violation of probation, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

She was booked into Calaveras County Jail with no bail.

The investigation is still active and no additional information is currently available. If anyone has information on Shannon Scott’s whereabouts or information regarding this case, they can call CCSO Detectives at 209-754-6500.

