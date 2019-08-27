VINEYARD, Calif. — Sacramento Sheriff's deputies are searching for 6-year-old Cheriya Dizon and 10-year-old Aaron Safrans after they were taken from their elementary school in Vineyard on Monday.

Cheriya and Aaron are believed to have been taken by their mother, Reychel Dizon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The 34-year-old (pictured to the right below) does not have custody of the children and deputies said she is currently homeless.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Both children were at Robert J. Fite Elementary School, in the 9500 block of Fite School Rood when they were allegedly taken by Dizon on Aug. 26.

The Elk Grove Unified School district is working with the Sheriff's office and law enforcement to find the children, according to Xanthi Pinkerton, public information officer for the district, adding that they are all "very concerned" about the safety of Cheriya and Aaron.

Since student information is private, Pinkerton was not able to disclose how Dizon was able to get the children while they were at school or if she is still listed as a parent or guardian and able to check them out of school.

Because of how young they are, Sheriff's deputies are considering the children "at risk."

Anyone with information about where the children or Reychel may be should call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115. Both children are pictured below.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

