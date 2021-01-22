Deputies search for suspect after missing woman's remains are found in Amador county

The victim, 27-year-old Savana Lee Burger, was reported missing by her mother in October 2020.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif — The Amador County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man they say is connected to the murder of a 27-year-old woman.

Savana Lee Burger, 27, was reported missing on October 23, 2020, by her mother. Burger's mother told deputies she was concerned after her daughter missed an important court date. Deputies opened a missing person's investigation and were able to find Burger's last known location using cell phone data.

Members of the Amador County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau and Search and Rescue Team headed to West Point to search multiple areas for Burger.

Months later, on January 16, 2021, human remains were found near West Point. Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians worked for days collecting evidence.

Using rapid DNA testing, the remains were identified as Burger.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant on Tuesday and the following day the Amador County Sheriff's Office SWAT team went to arrest a suspect on Climax Road near Pioneer Drive. But when investigators arrived, the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Deputies are now searching for 22-year-old Jerry Lee Adams Jr. of Pine Grove in connection to Burger's murder. Deputies have not said if or how Adams and Burger knew each other. The cause of death and motive have not been released.

If you have any information, call the Amador County Secret Witness program at 209-223-4900 or the Amador County Sheriff's Office at 209-223-6500.

