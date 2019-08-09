EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif —

A search for a missing woman has become a homicide investigation after El Dorado County deputies say they might have found her remains in the Pleasant Valley area.

Heather Gumina, also known as Heather Gumina Waters, was reported missing back in July. Deputies were able to find Heather Gumina’s vehicle a month ago in El Dorado County, but, now, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, what started as a missing person case has become a homicide investigation.

Deputies arrested Gumina’s husband, Anthony Gumina, Friday night on a no bail warrant for domestic violence. At the same time, detectives had done a search in the Pleasant Valley area and found what they believe to be Heather Gumina's remains.

Deputies then arrested Anthony Gumina on a homicide charge.

No further information is being released and the homicide investigation is ongoing.

