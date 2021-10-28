Modesto police investigate attempted homicide on 9th Street Bridge

Modesto police believe the suspect was driving a blue Nissan.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are asking the public for help in solving an attempted homicide that happened on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers found a man unconscious, who appeared to be physically assaulted, on the 9th Street Bridge around 7:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police said they are looking for someone who was driving a blue Nissan. No other information about the suspect or victim was provided by police as of publication.

It is also unclear what led to the alleged assault.

Those with information about this case are asked to call 209-521-4636.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9