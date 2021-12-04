Modesto man accused of kidnapping, torturing girlfriend in Modesto, deputies say

Deputies found the woman with intensive injuries that include bruises and burns, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 29-year-old Modesto man was arrested on Saturday for kidnapping and torturing his 25-year-old girlfriend, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office reached out to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on to ask if they could do a security check on a woman because she reported she was being held against her will and was tortured by Saul Ortega.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies found the unidentified woman had escaped from Otega days ago. She was described as having extensive injuries, including bruises and burns.

The woman told officers that she didn't report Ortega because he threatened her and her family, according to the sheriff's office.

The SWAT team served an arrest warrant at the 1000 block of Paradise Road. Ortega, and an unidentified woman who was later let go, were arrested.

Ortega is booked at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center where he faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, rape, torture, mayhem, domestic violence, criminal threats, possession of cocaine with the intent to sell and felon in possession of firearms.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who knows any information regarding this case to call 209-595-8686.