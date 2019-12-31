MODESTO, Calif. — A man is behind bars after he crashed a stolen truck into a car that was carrying a woman and child in it, Modesto police said.

According to Modesto Police Department, Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a report of Toyota Tacoma that was stolen from a home. They spotted the Toyota in the area of S. Carpenter Road and California Avenue, but lost sight of it.

Police said officers found the truck driving recklessly around Paradise Road and Yosemite Avenue before it kept driving southbound on Yosemite.

Modesto police said the driver, Dustin Degetaire, 21 of Jamestown, ran a stop sign at the Yosemite Avenue and Tuolumne Road intersection after officers turned on their emergency lights and tried to catch up to the truck.

The truck crashed into a Volkswagen Passat that had a 24-year-old woman and three-year-old child inside, officials said.

Degetaire tried to run away from the crash site, but he was later arrested about a block away from the area, according to the Modesto police.

Degetaire was taken to a hospital and treated before being booked into the Stanislaus County Jail. He was booked on charges of burglary, resisting arrest, vehicle theft, hit-and-run causing injuries and driving with a suspended license.

The woman was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. Police say she is currently in stable condition. The child received minor injuries from the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the traffic unit at (209)572-9500 or at (209)521-4636.

