Man arrested 19 years after deadly Modesto shooting

​Tijuan Belton was shot and killed Aug. 18, 2004 in the 1800 block of Tully Road during a home invasion gone wrong, according to the Modesto Police Department

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police arrested a man Tuesday nearly 19 years after a fatal shooting.

Tijuan Belton was shot and killed Aug. 18, 2004 in the 1800 block of Tully Road during a home invasion gone wrong, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Evidence was collected from the scene and recently the department worked alongside the Department of Justice to use new techniques on the DNA gathered.

Justin Guice, 38 of Modesto, was identified by DNA evidence and taken in as a suspect for questioning. Police say Guice confessed to the shooting and has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, discharge of a firearm causing death and home invasion.