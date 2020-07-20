Driver arrested after running from deadly crash in Modesto

Modesto police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sisk Road.

MODESTO, Calif. — One person is in custody after leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Modesto.

Modesto police said they are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sisk Road by Plaza Parkway, not far from the Olive Garden.

Few details are available on the crash at this time, but officials confirmed that one person was dead at the scene.

Sharon Bear, spokesperson for Modesto Police Department, said the driver of the other vehicle ran from the scene but was eventually arrested.

