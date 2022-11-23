Video shows woman struck by hit-and-run driver while walking home in Modesto

Video shows a person getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle and walking over to the driver's side before driving off and leaving the woman behind.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run that injured a woman in Modesto Tuesday night.

Surveillance video shows the moments when a car drives straight into a woman crossing the street. A person is seen getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle and walking over to the driver's side before eventually driving off as people in the area arrive to see what happened.

Police said the woman was hit around 11:30 p.m. at the corner of Snyder and Thornhill Way in Modesto. She's expected to be OK, but she was left with minor to moderate injuries.

Police have sent the collision to their traffic unit for further investigation. No additional information from police is available at this time.

ABC10 spoke with the son of the woman hit, who said his mother was back at home and recovering.