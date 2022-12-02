x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

14-year-old accused of shooting, killing man in Modesto

The teen was charged with homicide and is now in Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.

More Videos

MODESTO, Calif — A teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Modesto.

The shooting happened back on Feb. 17 and took the life of 24-year-old Thomas Williams. Police said Williams was killed while walking along the 2200 block of Coffee Road around 10 p.m. that night.

Modesto Police Department arrested the 14-year-old suspect in the killing on Sept. 9. He was charged with homicide and is now in Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out