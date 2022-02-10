'I'm still in disbelief' | Modesto man killed in shooting leaves behind 8-year-old son

"Our family is mourning the tragic loss of our family member to an act of violence. He was a great father, cousin, brother and son."

MODESTO, Calif. — Loved ones say a man who was always willing to put others before himself was killed in a Modesto shooting Thursday.

Matthew McDonough was killed Thursday near the Modesto Airport. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said McDonough was driving with a woman in the car when the suspect leaned out of his own car and fired into McDonough's. The suspect was arrested Friday and identified as Matthew Cook.

“I'm still in disbelief honestly because usually every morning, if I'm not with him, I'll call him every morning - so it's kind of fresh,” said Iris Young, a close friend of McDonough's.

Friends of McDonough said he was a father to an eight-year-old boy and also leaves behind a mother, father and brother. They also told ABC10 that McDonough graduated from Downey High School, and at the time, was active in both wrestling and football.

Megan Hughes, McDonough's cousin, said he was a giving person that would put everyone else before himself, no matter what. It's sentiment McDonough's friends all agreed with.

“He is a really, really caring person and cares about others more than he cares about himself. He would rather go without, so somebody else didn't have to go without,” Young said.

Cook allegedly drove away from the scene in his car, but authorities said he was arrested the next day without incident on suspicion of homicide in McDonough's death.

"Our family is mourning the tragic loss of our family member to an act of violence. He was a great father, cousin, brother and son," Hughes said in a statement to ABC10.

