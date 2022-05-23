x
Crime

Deputies investigating man possibly armed in Modesto home

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they have closed several roads near West Hatch Road and Parkdale Drive in Modesto for the investigation.

MODESTO, Calif. — Deputies are asking people to avoid the area near West Hatch Road and Parkdale Drive in Modesto as an investigation gets underway.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating a man who is possibly armed with a weapon inside a Modesto home. They've closed several roads near West Hatch Road and Parkdale Drive for the investigation. Some people have also been evacuated.

Few details surrounding the incident are currently available at this time.

