MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man is back in jail with looting charges not long after he was released on $0 bail, police said.

Jeremy Salinas, 37, is facing charges including two counts of possessing a stolen vehicle, four counts of grand theft, and six counts of looting.

Police say Salinas was arrested after an alleged crime spree that saw eight theft reports where yard equipment and power tools were taken from multiple cars throughout Modesto. Authorities also said Salinas allegedly used stolen cars during the crimes.

Police arrested Salinas at his home and recovered the stolen tools and equipment, which total about $13,000. It will be returned to the rightful owners.

Authorities say Salinas was arrested in March and April for multiple counts of vehicle burglary, possessing a stolen vehicle, and evading police.

Last week, Stanislaus County jails released some inmates on $0 bail after an order from the Judicial Council meant to keep coronavirus from spreading in jails.

"With charges of looting and additional bail enhancements of $750,000, we hope to keep Salinas from victimizing our community any further," Modesto Police Department said in a Facebook post.

