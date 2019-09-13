MODESTO, Calif. — After a brutal attack left a 62-year-old woman bloodied, unconscious, and deprived of her walker, officials were able to arrest the man they say was responsible.

Alexander Knab, 21 of Modesto, was arrested on charges of attempted homicide, violation of parole, and robbery after the alleged attack on the woman.

The 62-year-old was described as a transient who was out walking with her walker on the 1600 block of Yosemite Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say Knab brutally attacked her without warning until she was unconscious.

Even after she was unconscious, police say Knab continued attacking causing severe injuries until she was left "in a pool of blood" and unconscious near a shopping complex. Police said Knab also took the woman's walker and backpack.

According to police, the attack was unprovoked with Knab not even knowing who the woman was.

The woman was eventually found away from the attack location around 8:30 a.m. by a person who was passing by and called 911. Police said she was awake, covered in blood, and still suffering from the earlier attack.

Modesto police were able to put together what happened to the woman and were also able get an image of her attacker with the help of video surveillance.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she is being treated for severe injuries.

With nothing but a photograph, police were able to find Knab at the downtown Modesto transit center. According to police, he was taken into custody and confessed to the violent crime.

“This truly was like finding a needle in a haystack," said Sgt. Tom Fara in a statement. "We had no identifying information for the suspect and no witnesses to the crime. Thanks to the observant skills by a Detective assigned to Major Crimes we were able to locate the suspect, and take this violent offender off of the streets and prevent another unprovoked attack.”

Anyone was information on this case can call Detective Letsinger with the Violent Crimes Unit at 209-342-9667 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-541-4636.

Modesto police arrested Alexander Knab on charges of attempted murder, robbery, and violation of parole. He's accused of a brutal attack on a 62-year-old woman.

Modesto Police Department

RELATED: Stockton police officers flood 'hot zones' to deter violent crime

RELATED: Stockton's history of gun violence and those working to bring peace to its streets

WATCH ALSO:

Stockton, Calif. | The homicide rate is rising. How will the city answer?