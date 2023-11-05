Modesto man charged with homicide in 2021 killing

MODESTO, Calif. — The search for a 2021 homicide suspect came to an end Thursday in Modesto.
The Modesto Police Department announced the arrest of 51-year-old Robert Banks. He was booked into the county jail on suspicion of homicide.
He's accused of killing Reymundo Flores, 42, at a homeless camp at Tuolumne River Regional Park on Sept. 28, 2021. Law enforcement said Flores died a month later from injuries sustained during the original incident.
Police arrested Banks during a bike stop near Tenaya Drive in southeast Modesto on May 11.
