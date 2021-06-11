Modesto Police officer arrested, accused of domestic violence

Modesto police said a woman called the department on Thursday to report she received a visible injury after an argument became physical that took place days ago.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 15-year veteran Modesto Police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his spouse, according to department officials.

Daniel Phillips was arrested and was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Center on Friday morning for felony domestic violence. His accuser called the department on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m., saying she received a visible injury after an argument became physical that took place days ago.

Police said officers booked Phillips into jail after conducting an investigation but did not say what evidence they collected that led to his arrest.

Phillips is currently on paid administrative leave as Modesto police conduct an investigation. The department will forward the case to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office for review once it is completed.

Interim Police Chief Brandon Gillespie said in a statement that the department takes all domestic violence incidents seriously.

“This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and it will be fully investigated criminally and administratively,” Gillespie said. “It’s always difficult to be faced with an arrest of one of your own officers. It is the community’s expectation, as well as mine, to hold the men and women of this department to the highest of standards.”

