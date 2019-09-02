MODESTO, Calif. — Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man for a murder case that happened in April 2017.

A DNA match from the Department of Justice crime lab led Modesto Police to 18-year-old Seth Becknel, who is accused of murdering and sexually assaulting 41-year-old Jenny Wu.

Wu's body was found in April 27, 2017 in the 1500 block of Grape Avenue near Evergreen Avenue in Modesto, not far from Garrison Park.

Police found her partially unclothed in an alleyway around 9 a.m. The Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded and soon found out that Wu was a reported missing person from a nearby care facility.

Detectives were able to arrest Becknel on Feb. 8 — more than one year after Wu's body was found — thanks to a DNA match from the Department of Justice Crime Lab.

Becknel would have been 17-years-old at the time of Wu's murder.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.