SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Modesto police are searching for two armed men who broke into a home while a family of six — including four kids — sleeping inside.

The home invasion happened on Dec. 4 at a home near Dezzani Lane and Ustick Road. Modesto Police Spokesperson Sharon Bear said the would-be burglars took off when they heard the residents waking up, but not before a surveillance camera inside the home spotted the pair in the act.

The mother of the home, who asked for anonymity for fear of her family's safety, told ABC10 the two suspects woke up everyone in the house with a loud bang. Once the homeowners made themselves known, the mother said the suspects ran upstairs into her daughter's room.

"He ordered her to get on the ground, because she started yelling, 'Get out of my room,'" the mother recalled. She said the would-be burglar kept yelling to her daughter to get on the ground.

"So I immediately start yelling to him, 'Hey, get out of the house,'" the mother said.

The suspects then went into the parents' room, and one of them fired a round into the floor. It took for the father yelling that the police were on their way for the two would-be burglars to run out the door.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing dark pants, a light-colored hoodie and a bandanna covering his face. The second suspect was wearing dark clothing, gloves and a bandanna covering his face, officials said. A vehicle description was not given.

"I just had this peace over me — I cannot explain it," the mother said. "I think that God was protecting us. Absolutely."

The Modesto Police Department is asking anyone who has information about this case to call 209-521-4636.

