Enochs High School teacher arrested on charges of molesting a child

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police arrested high school music and band teacher for molesting a student.

According to the Modesto Police Department's Facebook post, police arrested Enochs High School teacher Patrick Mester on Monday, March 1, after an investigation into "an inappropriate relationship with an Enochs High School student," according to a Facebook post.

Mester was a teacher at Enochs High School since the 2007-8 school year and has been part of the Modesto City School District since 2003, according to the school district.

The school district immediately revoked Mester's access to the district facilities and attempted to make sure he had no contact with students as soon as Modesto Police Department notified the district of his arrest.

"Modesto City Schools places a top priority on the safety of our students. The District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement authorities," the school district said in a statement.

Modesto's special victims unit arrested Mester on charges of annoying or molesting a child.

Modesto police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Garza at garzaj@modestopd.com or 209-572-9564.

